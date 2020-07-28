Helena Reveals Jackson Messaged Her After Leaving Paradise

While Helena didn't find love on Bachelor in Paradise, she's revealed that she and Jackson have started hanging out since returning home.

The pair missed each other by just one night, as Jackson joined the show the very morning after Helena left without a rose.

Helena explained that she'd initially requested for Jackson to be there, and was disappointed that they missed each other.

But we all know love finds away!

The revelation definitely makes us wonder what'll happen when Jackson arrives in paradise... does this mean he won't be receiving a rose?

Guess we'll just have to wait and see!

