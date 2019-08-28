Heineken Launches Australia’s First Non-Alcoholic Beer Drive-Thru In Sydney

If you just so happen to be a beer buff but don't want to overdo it, this is the perfect new off-the-shelf beverage for you.

To celebrate the national launch of Heineken's first non-alcoholic beer, the beer company are launching Australia's first ‘Beer Drive-Thru’.

The drive-thru will kick off at 9am on Wednesday the 11th of September in Tempe. It will also conveniently be next to Harry’s Cafe de Wheels, because ya know beers and pies go together so well.

So, beer drinkers can experience a unique opportunity to enjoy a cold one on the road without compromising on taste or your driving skills.

Joining the drive will be Australian TV presenter, Scott Tweedie, who will be on hand at the Beer Drive-Thru to reward drivers with a cold one as they drive-thru.

Guilt-free bevies, how good!

Full details below.

Date: Wednesday, 11 September

Time: 9.00am - 5.30pm (Grab a selfie with Scott in the morning)

Where: 886-896 Princes Highway, Tempe next to Harry’s Cafe de Wheels

What: Heineken launches Australia’s first Beer Drive-Thru to support the national launch of its alcohol-free beer, Heineken 0.0

