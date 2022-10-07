Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected To Hit Eastern States This Weekend

Dozens of flood warnings are in place across New South Wales as residents brace for more wild weather.

Five Sydney rivers are predicted to flood, with advice level warnings current for in-and-around Liverpool, Milperra, Penrith, North Richmond, and Colo.

While a 400km stretch of the NSW coast from Sydney to Newcastle and Wollongong –has a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall in place with possible flash flooding.

Meantime, heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms are moving across Tasmania and southern Queensland, bringing renewed and prolonged flooding.

Rainfall in Queensland is expected to peak on Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms likely to move into the south-east of the state on Sunday.

While parts of western Victoria are in clean-up mode after receiving a month's worth of rain in just one hour on Friday as storms battered the state.

A “watch and act” warning was issued on Friday evening for the Lodden River, near Bendigo, with residents urged to head to higher ground.

Emergency Minister Murray Watt said the Federal Government were ready to send in support if needed.

"We've been working closely with the states to make sure that ADF personnel are ready to go if they are required."

"Obviously to send in the troops is a big call and you don't necessarily do it for every flooding situation, but if parts of the east coast are facing serious floods, then ADF personnel are ready to go,' he said.

Head to the BOM website to get the latest rainfall numbers, flood levels and flood watches and weather warnings.

