Heatwave And Tornado Leads To Power Outages Across The State

Freak weather on the Gold Coast and parts of the south-east has impacted thousands of residential homes.

As the heat wave continues in Queensland, severe storms have lashed the area after a tornado ripped through parts of Logan.

Blackouts impacted more than 25,000 homes across northern Gold Coast, customers lost power and train lines were bruised by fallen trees and power lines.

A major clean-up is underway on Wednesday, after the 'tornado-like' storm ripped through the south-east.

Weather forecasters say 100,000 lightening strikes were recorded on Tuesday.

Roofs of homes were damaged in Logan due to significant winds, over 40 homes reported structural damage.

As the heatwave continues with Gold CoHeatwave And Tornado Leads To Power Outages Across The Stateast topping 33 degrees, more severe storms are on their way.

Central Queensland is being impacted a cold front, providing relief from the excruciating humidity across the rest of the state.

The cold front is expected to flow down through Sydney and Canberra.

Jered Riley from Powerlink says the state's energy supply is being affected, and is asking Queenslanders to reduce consumption when possible.

"Yesterday was a really hot day and we've got another one coming today, particular in the afternoon and evening if people can be mindful of their air conditioner use," Mr Riley said.

"Just be conscious of their pool pumps, that will make sure we can all get through this in a safe way."

