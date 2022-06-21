Hear Beyoncé's New Dance Floor Banger 'Break My Soul'

Beyoncé has made a triumphant return to our ears with her new single 'Break My Soul' and it is a TUNE!

The track has dropped alongside a minimalist lyric video which is anything but!

Check out 'Break My Soul'

This is the first track from her new project 'Renaissance' due to drop on July 29 and we cannot wait!

