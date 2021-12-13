Health Officials Investigate New Cases Following Nightclub Outbreak

New South Wales has recorded 536 new Covid cases and no deaths over the past 24 hours to 8PM yesterday.

There are 171 people in hospital with the virus and 24 people in ICU, 9 people on ventilators with no recent deaths reported.

This bring the current number of active Covid cases to 4,677.

The news comes after the state reported the first Omicron victim to be hospitalised yesterday.

NSW Health yesterday announce that a person diagnosed with the Omicron variant has been admitted to hospital.

This announcement followed reports that another 10 Omicron cases were reported over 24 hours which raised the number of active Omicron cases across the state to 55.

The Argyle House nightclub has also been added to the list of exposure sites after four patrons tested positive to Covid with one of those cases testing positive to Omicron.

The Health department have linked some of the four cases back to the super spreader party boat event on Sydney harbour.

The Newcastle region was also told to stay alert after a traveller from the UK tested positive for the variant.

According to health officials, the woman was in quarantine for the entire duration of her infectious period.

As the number of Omicron cases continue to grow, so too does the state’s vaccination rate with NSW currently sitting at 93.1 percent fully vaccinated and 94.8 half vaccinated.

