Health Minister Launches ServiceWA App As State Records Four New Cases

Western Australia have recorded four new locally acquired cases of Covid with another 11 linked to both international and interstate travellers.

One of the latest recorded cases is believed to have contracted the Omicron variant.

There are also 11 more positive cases recorded, all of which are either interstate or overseas travellers.

There are zero cases in hospital with the virus and zero confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of active cases in Western Australia to 100.

All of the cases have been linked back to known cases including a trucker driver who had recently returned from a trip to SA and two more cases linked to another truck driver.

One of the four latest cases is a family member of a traveller who recently returned from a trip to Tasmania.

The traveller tested positive to the Omicron variant and is believed to have passed it on to a family member who was later active within the community.

According to Health Minister Amber Jade Sanderson, the suspected Omicron case drove to the airport to pick up their family member while following all necessary precautions.

"Although not confirmed, case 1244 is likely to have Omicron," she said.

"Which will mean it will be the third case of Omicron in the community this year."

As a result, a number of locations have been added to the list of exposure sites including Chemist Warehouse and Australia Post in Bentley, Good Price Pharmacy in Jandakot and Woolworths in Cockburn.

Ms Sanderson used the latest Covid press conference to launch the new ServiceWA app which will allow users to combine their vaccination certificate with their SafeWA check-in app.

