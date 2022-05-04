Health Experts Warn Covid Cases Likely To Spike Alongside Flu Infections

Health experts warn Covid cases could spike alongside flu infections as Australia recorded 38,623 new cases on Wednesday.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard said there is likely to be a “significant wave” of influenza cases as well as “combined cases” of both influenza and Covid.

“So, as we had suspected, as our pandemic measures have relaxed, we are seeing increasing numbers of cases of influenza, and we are likely to see a significant wave of influenza on top of a Covid this winter," Dr Gerrard warned.

While, cardiologist at St Vincent’s hospital in Sydney, Professor Jason Kovacic, said with influenza cases on the rise, people should get vaccinated against the flu to reduce the strain on hospitals.

“This time last year the flu wasn’t such a concern, because we were all in lockdown or in isolation,” he said. “It’ll be different this season and getting vaccinated against the flu is also something that’s really important to do.”

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 782

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 242 / 10

Northern Territory

New cases: 399

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 37 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,080

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 67 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 7,668

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 504 / 21

New South Wales

New cases: 11,939

Covid-related deaths: 21

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,510 / 68

Victoria

New cases: 10,779

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 473 / 25

South Australia

New cases: 3,591

Covid-related deaths: 12

Hospital and ICU admissions: 221 / 11

Tasmania

New cases: 1,078

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 50 / 2

New Zealand

New cases: 8,454

Covid-related deaths: 24

Hospital and ICU admissions: 481 / 14

