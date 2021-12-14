Health Care Workers Walk Off Site At Two Adelaide Hospitals

Hundreds of health care workers have walked-off at two major Adelaide hospitals on Tuesday, requesting safer, more secure jobs from the state government.

Cleaners, caterers and support assistants have come together from both the Royal Adelaide and Queen Elizabeth hospitals, calling for better working conditions.

The walkout began at 1:30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

It comes as major complaints were raised by the United Workers Union, in particular the dissatisfaction to do with 'patient care' amid government uncertainty.

Other reasons outlined by the Union include at-risk aged-care residents being left to feed themselves, the improper handling of medicines by those not medically qualified, and patient transfers into the hospital.

Earlier this month, workers at Flinders Medical Centre, the Repatriation General Hospital and the Noarlunga Hospital conducted a walkout due to similar risks for both patients and staffers.

"Understaffing issues raised by our members highlight the impact of SA's health crisis, and our members are simply not going to take it anymore," public sector co-ordinator Paul Blackmore said in early December.

"Hospital cleaners, catering staff, sterilisation technicians and patient services assistants are calling on the government to give them safe, secure jobs but the government is treating them with contempt."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.