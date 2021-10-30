'Heads Up' Mental Health Doco For Hit The Hill 2021

Hit 103.1's suicide prevention walk, Hit the Hill, presents a great opportunity for us to speak about mental health from many angles. Our 2021 'Heads Up' Documentary puts a spotlight on those who have overcome severe mental illness, lost loved ones, and gives a voice to professionals to spread their wisdom. 

We hope you learn as much from it as we did. 

-Cliffo, Gabi, Maddy, Carley 

If this content is upsetting, Lifeline are available 24/7 on 13 11 14. 

30 October 2021

Listen Live!
