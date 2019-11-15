Head To Kids Space For The Ultimate Wildlife Experience This Weekend!

Shepparton is ready for take two of the Greater Shepparton City Council's new monthly mall activation, where kids get to take part in awesome activities FREE of charge.

This time, Kidspace will host Into the Wild's Interactive Wildlife Display tomorrow, this weekend on Saturday, November 16th at the Maude Street Mall from 10AM until 2PM.

There is SO much for the kids to see and touch with reptiles, amphibians, mammals and birds they can hold or take some awesome pictures with!

This is all a part of the Council's new tactic to provide the kids of Shepparton with fun, interesting and informative activities at the Maude Street Mall.

Council's Place Manager Bonnie McIntosh is inviting all parents and children to pop down and check it out.

“The children will be able to interact with some of our interesting animals, while being outside and social at the same time. Kids Space will never be the same from month-to-month, so I encourage our local families to keep an eye out for updates as to what they can expect. Come on down and get Into the Wild this Saturday.” - Bonnie McIntosh

The Kids Space will be held from 10AM until 2PM this Saturday, November 16th or on the third Saturday of every month.

