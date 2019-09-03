"He's on life support... he was due to be married on Saturday at the Bluewater."

What was meant to be a relaxing holiday before the best day of their lives has turned into tragedy for a Far North couple.

Cairns man Ashley Hickman is in a critical condition in Kuta Hospital with medical bills reaching almost $50,000 in just a few days.

The 32-year-old remains in a coma with his Mum Sharon and Fiance Tam Matthews by his side.

Ashley's sister Brooke Parker says he's had emergency surgery since the accident on Saturday.

"He was wearing a helmet but has fractured his skull and is now on life support."

While Ashley did have travel insurance, motorbike or moped accidents aren't covered- a loophole which many Australian's find out the difficult way according to Travel Insurance experts. Ashley's policy excluded accidents, because he didn't hold a licence for one, which means the family won't be able to claim any medical expenses.

Brooke has started a Go Fund Me Page to help bring her brother home and for ongoing bills.

"We've paid just under $40,000, we owe $10,000 today and then it's $3,500 each day to keep him there after that."

"Even if people can donate even $5, every little bit counts." She said.

Ashley and Tam were due to be married this Saturday at The Bluewater in Trinity Park.

If you'd like to help donate please click the link HERE.