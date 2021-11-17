HBO Release Official Teaser For Harry Potter Reunion Special

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: The Harry Potter cast will be reuniting in a 20th anniversary special, aptly titled "Return to Hogwarts"

Our favourite trio will be travelling back to the magical world of Harry Potter with Tom Felton, Helena Bonham-Carter, Ralph Fiennes and director Christopher Columbus (among MANY others), reminiscing on their time creating one of the highest-grossing (and most iconic) franchises of all time.

While rumours of a reunion had been circulating for a while, HBO Max formally announced the special on Tuesday, when they dropped what might be the biggest teaser trailer of 2021.

Noticeably absent from any of the announcements is author J.K. Rowling, who's had her values placed under the microscope after airing some of her (potentially misguided) opinions.

Perhaps the best part about the announcement is the fact Potterheads won't have long to wait, with Return to Hogwarts set to drop on January 1st 2022.

