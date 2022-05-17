HBO Reveals A 'Gremlins' TV Series Is Coming Later This Year

Well, it’s safe to say 80s culture is having a bit of a revival!

As if the return of Top Gun, Michael Keaton’s Batman and Beetlejuice weren’t enough, we’re getting a television series based on the critter-filled Gremlins franchise!

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will show how a then-10-year-old Sam Wing (the shop owner at the beginning of the 1984 Christmas classic) came to own the frighteningly adorable (adorably frightening?) creature we know as Gizmo.

Set in 1920s Shanghai, Gizmo and Sam will have to team up with a street thief named Elle to take down 'a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins,' according to Entertainment Tonight.

Chinese folklore will also play an integral part in the series, with the trio expected to encounter creatures and spiritual figures from local mythology throughout their quest.

The animated series will be coming to Binge later this year, and will feature an A-list cast, including the likes of Ming-Na Wen (the voice of Disney’s Mulan), James Hong (Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, Kung Fu Panda and many other films), BD Wong (Focus, Jurassic World) and Izaac Wang (Clifford the Big Red Dog, Good Boys).

While an animated show seems like an interesting method to continue the beloved horror/comedy series, we're still very excited to return to the world of Gremlins!

