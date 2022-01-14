HBO Announce 'Degrassi' Reboot Series

Degrassi is back, baby!

While Degrassi: Next Class came to an end in 2017, fans of the iconic, long-running franchise won’t have to hold their breath much longer.

It’s been announced a reboot series will be coming to HBO Max in 2023, giving us more of that sweet teen drama in serialized, hour-long episodes.

For those out of the know; Degrassi is one of the most successful series to come out of Canada, with five generations of the show being produced since 1979, each depicting the real struggles of teenagers of all backgrounds as they undertake their journey into adulthood.

Catch a behind-the-scenes tidbit about HBO Max's latest series, And Just Like That:

What’s kept Degrassi in the mainstream is the fact that each iteration of the show acts as a time capsule, staying on-top of current trends and topical issues at the time of release.

With everything that's been going on in the world lately, the reboot is probably going to be wild.

Not much is known about who we can expect to grace our small screens, but if Degrassi’s track-record is anything to go by (kicking off the careers of Drake, 90210’s Shenae Grimes and The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev), chances are we’re in for a treat.

The reboot, simply titled Degrassi, will be available on Binge at some point in 2023 and we cannot wait to see it.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: