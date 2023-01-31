Hawthorn Commits To More Years In Tasmania

The State Government is committing to a two-year extension of its partnership with the Hawthorn Football Club – if the AFL gives the state the licence for a 19th team.

As part of the $13.5 million deal, the club will continue to play four home games at University of Tasmania Stadium (UTAS) in Launceston until the end of 2025 – extending the relationship which began back in 2001.

Hawthorn CEO Justin Reeves said the deal would continue to benefit the club, with the Hawks receiving millions of dollars in government funds through sponsorship to take matches to Tasmania.

“Having this commitment provides certainty for the club, while the state continues to provide the highest AFL content and continue its pursuit of its own AFL team, which we have long said we are in support of,” Mr Reeves said.

“To continue this partnership with the Tasmanian government until at least the end of 2025 is fantastic for our loyal 10,000 strong Tasmanian members and fans and the thousands of Hawthorn members and fans that travel from around the country to Launceston for our matches.”

This year, Hawthorn will play at UTAS in rounds three, six, 10 and 22.

Where funding will come from for a new multi-purpose, roofed stadium at Macquarie Point remains the key issue in Tasmania’s bid for the 19th licence.

The AFL has committed $15 million to the stadium, the state government $375 million, as well as $205 million over the next 12 years to secure a team.

However, Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff hopes the Federal Government will confirm before the May budget whether it will provide the additional $240 million needed for the AFL to grant a licence.

