Have you ever had a workplace crush? It might be your ‘Office Goggles’

If you’ve ever had a crush on your co-worker this one’s for you.

A relationship expert has claimed that people who are attracted to their co-workers often aren’t in love with them, but rather have ‘office goggles’.

Office goggles are like beer goggles in the sense they make people seem more attractive than they would in the stark light of day.

In a nutshell, you’re attracted to someone just because they’re your colleague.

