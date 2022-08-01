Have An Uncontrollable Sweet Tooth? Arnott's Have Released A 50% Less Sugar Biccies Range!

Are you sweet enough? Of course you are!

Well, consumers asked, and Arnott’s listened by providing us with a whole new range of some of their most popular biscuits with 50% less sugar!

New research conducted by Arnott's revealed 1 in 3 Aussies are looking to limit their sugar intake. BUT, they still need to taste good, #amIright? 60% would buy a "better for you" version if it still tasted the same as the original.

The Arnott’s 50% Less Sugar range features two classic biscuits:

Shortbread Cream: Creamy vanilla filling in between two buttery golden shortbread biscuits, making for a deliciously dunkable combination now with half the sugar.

Scotch Finger: A crumbly, melt-in-your mouth biscuit with a subtle vanilla flavour, this iconic biscuit gets a modern update with 50% less sugar, but you’ll still have to decide whether to snap and share just like before.

So, now you really can have your biscuit… and eat it too

You can grab the new biccies now at all major grocery stores for just $4.70. Enjoy!

