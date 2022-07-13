Have A Roll Around In Bed With Harry Styles In His New Video

Harry Styles has dropped the video for his latest single 'Late Night Talking' and there's a whole heap of bed action... pillow fights and movies that is!

Harry is seen in a number of sleepovers and at one point even rides his 'bed car' through the streets of London!

We wonder what his girlfriend Olivia Wilde thinks of this?!

Later this year, Harry is set to appear in the film 'Don't Worry Darling' directed by Olivia and starring Florence Pugh.

Can't wait!

Get your hands on 'Late Night Talking' here.

