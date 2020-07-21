Has Zac Efron Signed On For The Masked Singer 2020!? Osher Günsberg Get's GRILLED & Hughesy Is Convinced!

- Entertainment NewsHas Zac Efron Signed On For The Masked Singer 2020!? Osher Günsberg Get's GRILLED & Hughesy Is Convinced!
IMAGINE!!!!
The rumour mill has been sent into a frenzy with fans speculating that Zac Efron will be signing onto be apart of The Masked Singer AU in 2020.
Zac Efron is currently in Australia and has confirmed he is not working on any projects, which has made fans suspicious.