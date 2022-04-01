Harry Styles Strips Down To His Undies In New Video

Hot stuff Harry Styles is BACK with new music, a new video but LESS his pants!

Haz has debuted the first single off his new album 'Harry's House' called 'As It Was'.

In the video we see Harry in some incredible outfits but we also see him sans-pants in some fancy red undies!

HARRY’S HOUSE is the third solo studio album from Harry Styles and first music release since 2019’s record-breaking sophomore album FINE LINE.

The new 13-track full-length album was recorded in multiple locations across the UK, Los Angeles and Tokyo from 2020 to 2021. It was written by Harry alongside frequent collaborators Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Mitch Rowland.

Harry is set to headline the legendary Coachella Festival on April 15 and 22, where he will perform ‘As It Was’ for the first time ever. He will then take Love on Tour back on the road in support of HARRY’S HOUSE in stadiums and arenas across the world this summer, starting June 11 in Glasgow.

You can get your hands on the single here ahead of his album dropping on May 20!

