Harry Styles Seduces Us By Eating A Watermelon For 3 Minutes Straight In New Music Video

Harry Styles has dedicated his new music video for the single 'Watermelon Sugar' to the act of ‘touching’; something we’ve sadly had to avoid in 2020.

In case the lyrics weren’t suggestive enough, Harry and his sexy friends (who are all giving us big style inspo) seductively eat and play with watermelon on the beach in a fashion that is definitely not in line with today’s social-distancing rules.

Take a look:

DAMN HARRY.

To make things even sweeter, it seems the Fine Line singer returned to the same Malibu beach where One Direction’s 'What Makes You Beautiful' was filmed!

