Harry Styles Reveals What TV Show He's Busting To Watch

Harry Styles has graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and up until this point has been very private about his relationships... but all that has changed in this interview.

Haz talks about discovering his sexuality, assumptions made about him when it comes to who he's dating and his plans to have kids. When asked what he would be like as a Dad when he has children one day, he revealed “Well, if I have kids at some point, I will encourage them to be themselves and be vulnerable and share.”

When it comes to what Haz wants to do when he has a little break from his career? Watch Love Island UK of course!

During the chat Harry also addresses some of the criticism when it comes to his decision to keep his sexuality to himself saying, “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

Good for him!

Harry is set to appear alongside his real life girlfriend Olivia Wilde in Don't Worry Darling, set to drop in cinemas at the end of next month. You can read more of Harry's feature with Rolling Stone here.

