Harry Styles Put The Final Nail In The Coffin of His Friendship With Zayn Malik On SNL

Since their ‘hiatus’ in 2016, we’ve seen the members of One Direction go forth and make their individual stamps on the music industry. Harry Styles and Niall Horan pushed out albums, with Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson getting ready for their own releases.

Unfortunately for many fans, we already had a dose of standalone stardom when Zayn Malik walked out of the group some time earlier. He may have had a major solo debut, but the relationships with his former crew didn't come out unscathed.

We always wish things were rainbows and daisies behind the scenes, but it seems after all these years, there are still unresolved issues… at least from where Harry Styles is standing.

In his opening monologue in this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Styles cared to mention his ‘brothers’… but he made a tiny error.

“Niall, Liam, Louis and um…. Ringo.” Oop.

We hope Zayn has got a torch light, because it would be mighty dark under all that shade.

