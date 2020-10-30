Harry Styles Just Crashed At This Fan's House & Honestly Where’s Our Surprise Visit?

This is probably the cruellest joke 2020 could ever play on someone.

Imagine finding out that THE Harry Styles was not only creeping around in your house but was also in your god damn bedroom and you weren't home at the time.

Well, that's exactly what happened to this poor fan (allegedly.)

As the photos show, Harry even left Theadora, a self-proclaimed Harry Styles fan, an adorable handwritten note which read:

"Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I'm devastated we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness, all my love <3 PS. I fed the fish - Harry."

He also added, tell your Dad to get in touch and continued by signing her poster of his recent album, Fine Line.

"Sending you all my love, I'm sorry we missed each other. Until next time, <3 Harry."

I would deadset murder whoever was there who didn't tell me and I came home to this.

He even fed the god damn fish.

She has since made her post private, but it was also shared by a Styles fan account.

To be fair, he did say, 'until next time' so hopefully, she gets a second chance at meeting the music star! But in the meantime, we will continue to check our doorstep for Zac Efron.

