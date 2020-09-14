Harry Styles Joins Cast Of 'Don't Worry, Darling' Alongside Florence Pugh

Three years on from his big screen acting debut in Dunkirk, Harry Styles has officially joined the cast of Olivia Wilde's upcoming psychological thriller Don't Worry, Darling, replacing Shia LaBeouf who reportedly had to depart the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Styles will join an all-star cast including Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Dakota Johnson, and Wilde herself.

According to Collider, the film will see Styles take on the role of Pugh's "picture-perfect husband" Jack in a 1950s isolated utopian community.

"The New Line movie will star Florence Pugh as an unhappy housewife who slowly begins to question her own sanity when she starts to notice strange occurrences in her small, utopian community in the California desert. Styles will play Pugh’s picture-perfect husband, who loves her dearly, but is hiding a dark secret from her.

"Chris Pine is set to co-star as the leader of a mysterious worksite. All the men are employed just outside of town, and Pine’s character is revered by all of his staffers and their wives, almost in a cult-like fashion. Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson will play Pugh’s neighbor, who begins to exhibit strange, paranoid behavior and tries to warn Pugh that everything in their community is not what it seems. Wilde will also play a key supporting role."

We can't wait to see the singer's return to the big screen!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.