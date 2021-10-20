Harry Styles Is Joining Marvel As Thanos' Sexy Brother!

Hold on to your Watermelon Sugar because Harry Styles is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

In what could be the most epic crossover of all time, Harry will be playing bad guy Thanos' brother, Eros, who is set to be quite the opposite from his brother in the upcoming Eternals film.

Want to know more? Here's what we know so far about Harry Styles joining Marvel:

