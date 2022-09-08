Harry Styles Is In The Middle Of A Love Triangle In Emotional 'My Policeman' Trailer

We're so excited for My Policeman to release on Prime Video later this year and we have the official trailer to share!

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people—policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)—as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

Check out the official trailer here:

Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

My Policeman will release exclusively on Prime Video Australia on November 4, 2022.

