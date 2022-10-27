Harry Styles Is A Sexy Bearded Squid In New Music Video

Harry Styles has dropped the much-anticipated video for his song 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' and he is a dish... no literally, he is THE main dish.

We see Haz as a man-squid in the clip who is taken to the restaurant only to find he is destined to be a star... until he's on the menu...

It's set to be a couple of big weeks for the singer as his film 'My Policeman' is set to drop on November 4 and then there are those rumours he's set to perform at World Pride in Sydney in 2023... we've got all of our tentacles crossed for that one!

