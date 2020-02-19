Harry Styles Had The Crowd In Tears With His BRIT Awards Performance

Harry Styles has appeared at the 2020 BRIT Awards and moved the crowd to tears as he himself fought them back to make it through his rendition of his song 'Falling'.

The singer appeared barefoot in a pool of water to belt out the track, the emotion clear in his eyes.

Harry has been dealing with the shocking death of his ex, TV presenter Caroline Flack, who was recently found deceased in her apartment.

Host Jack Whitehall paid tribute to the late presenter during the award ceremony.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or head to lifeline.org.au

