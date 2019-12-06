Harry Styles Literally Goes Butt Naked For His New Album

The countdown is on for Harry Styles' hotly anticipated sophomore album and if you weren't already keen before, you have plenty of reason to be now because you can literally get your very own copy of ya boy butt naked.

While the new album is set to drop in one week, Harry has posted a cheeky preview in the lead up to the album drop, and my god they are steamy!

The video shows Harry flipping through the pages, unveiling the artwork within including these glorious shots:

Until we can get our hands on our own very copy, these sneaky pictures will have to do. Enjoy!

Harry Styles brand new album Fine Line is available to stream and download from December 13th 

