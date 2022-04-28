Harry Styles' Girlfriend Olivia Wilde Savagely Handed Court Papers At Public Appearance

Being a celeb, you get free stuff, often paid millions and have adoring fans. The downside is you also have to live your life in the public eye and that can cause some awkward moments.

Harry Styles' girlfriend, actress and director Olivia Wilde was on the receiving end of such a moment yesterday when she appeared at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, to present her new movie 'Don't Worry Darling'.

Olivia was on stage speaking when she was handed an envelope marked 'private and confidential' by an unknown person. The problem is, it was awkwardly in front of a whole heap of onlookers.

So what was in the envelope? Apparently custody papers (regarding her two children) from her ex, actor Jason Sudekis. According to Variety, "Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

CinemaCon are also said to be reviewing its security procedures after the incident.

Insiders at the event say Olivia didn't even flinch when opening the folder, we applaud her for her composure in such an awkward situation!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!