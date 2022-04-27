Harry Styles Discusses The Pressure He Feels Around His Sexuality

He's the man of the moment and one thing people love to talk about is Harry Styles' sexuality.

Now Haz has opened up in a new interview with Better Homes and Gardens (side note - this is brilliant as his new album is called Harry's House, who would have seen that coming) and has addressed the pressure it's put on him coming from a boyband, into his solo career and not being able to be seen as a sexual person saying;

"For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with," he said. The life of a boy band member is something of a Ken Doll existence—a smooth nothingness where sex should be. One must be flirtatious (swoon!) without ever being seen to have sex, let alone casual sex. One must project the intrigue of a bad boy without ever doing anything bad; you are an object, an image, onto which people project fantasies, not a person who actually does things, who gets messy. "At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful," Styles said. "But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I'm a 26-year-old man who's single; it's like, yes, I have sex."



Harry goes on in the interview to talk about acceptance and how he's feeling as he gets ready to drop his new album.

You can read the full article here.

