Harry Styles Devastates Aussie Fans With Tour News

Fans of Harry Styles were preparing for him to bring his Love On Tour spectacular to Australia but today they got the news they didn't want to hear.

He's cancelled the tour.

Harry said in a statement: “To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can’t believe it's been four years. I can’t wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time, I will be sharing news soon about new shows. I love you all so much. I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you. H.”

It isn't all bad news though, Haz will apparently still come to Australia, he's just not too sure when due to the current global crisis. The promoter of the tour has stated those fans who had previously held on to their tickets would be able to access a priority purchase window for the new tour in Australia and New Zealand.

While it makes us sad, we'll be there as soon as he can come back down under!

