He's back!

12 hours ago

Article heading image for Harry Styles Debuts His Oily Naked Bod In New Song 'Lights Up'

Mr. Harry Styles is back with some new tunes and we are so, very, very happy to see him! Haz hinted that he was dropping new music on his social media pages and to his fan's delight, today is the day!

Harry dropped his new tune 'Lights Up' and we are all about it.

It's been OVER a year since Harry touched his Instagram page, so as soon as he started posting, his fans LOST IT.

You can grab your copy of 'Lights Up' here.

