Harry Styles Brings Back The Fancy Man Glove For New 'Golden' Music Video

Since leaving One Direction, Harry Styles has crafted himself into quite the fashion icon. From high waisted pants to pearl necklaces, he's rocking it all.

His latest accessory is the return of the fancy man glove - mostly for when one is driving a convertible car around the Amalfi coast.

We get plenty of other fashion lewks in the clip and lots of running. Lots.

You can get your hands on 'Golden' from Harry's album 'Fine Line' here.

