Harry Styles Breaks His Silence On The 'Spitting' Incident

It’s the question that’s torn our office apart: did Harry Styles really spit on Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival?!

We’ve rewatched the incident many, many times and our findings are inconclusive, but we’d be more than a bit surprised if the Late Night Talking vocalist was swapping spit with a Don’t Worry Darling co-star who wasn’t Olivia Wilde.

While Chris Pine’s representatives responded to the allegations as just being ‘ridiculous stories’ and ‘a complete fabrication’, Harry had yet to address the viral internet rumour.

That is, until now…!

During a performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, Styles joked about how he’d ‘just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine’.

Check out fan footage of the moment:

Judging by Harry’s rather lax quip, we feel safe in suggesting one of two things may have happened: either a) he didn’t really spit on Chris, or b) he’s become an actual supervillain.

Only time will tell which one of those theories is true…!

