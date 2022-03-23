Harry Styles Announces A New Album AND Drops A Teaser!

Harry Styles is delivering us exactly what we wanted in 2022, a brand new album! Haz took to social media overnight to announce not just a new album, but he's given us a teaser AND the date it will drop!

The album is called 'Harry's House', it will feature 13 tracks and is set to drop on May 20.

Check out the trailer below!

You can pre-save 'Harry's House' here.

