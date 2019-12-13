Harry Styles And James Corden Put On The Funniest 'Crosswalk Concert' Ever!

What a day to be alive. Harry Styles has not only dropped his new album 'Fine Line', but has also teamed up with James Corden for, hands down, the funniest 'Crossroad Concert' ever.

James managed to convince Harry to dance with watermelons, take part in some interpretive dance and finally be dangled from the air as he sang!

Grab your copy of 'Fine Line' here.

