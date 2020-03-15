Harry Potter & The Cursed Child Has Suspended Melbourne Shows

The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have today announced the temporary suspension of all performances in Melbourne’s Princess Theatre from this week until at least Sunday, 12 April 2020.

“The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have a commitment to the safety and peace of mind of all its audiences, cast and company, and theatre staff,” a statement reads.

“In line with the latest advice from the Australian Federal and Victorian Governments on the prevention of the spread of Covid-19, the producers will need to temporarily suspend performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre, effective for performances this week through until Sunday 12 April 2020, when the suspension will be reviewed based on the most up-to-date government advice.”

Ticket holders have been promised refunds, while extra shows have been added during the Victorian September/October school holiday period.

“We fully understand that the cancellations are disappointing for ticket holders. Those who purchased tickets for performances from Wednesday 18 March until Sunday 12 April 2020 will be contacted by their point of purchase and refunded. Enquiries will be processed in order of the event date. As a large number of our customers are affected, we appreciate their patience during this time.

“…This suspension of performances is temporary and we encourage customers to rebook and not miss out on this magical experience. As cancelled dates unfortunately coincide with Victorian school holidays, we will soon be releasing an additional three weeks of performances across the September / October school holiday period, through to Sunday 4 October 2020.”

Find out more information here.

