Harry Potter Reunion Producers Admit They Mistook Emma Roberts For Emma Watson

Have you ever made a silly (yet simple) mistake and hoped that nobody noticed? The producers of the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion special, Return to Hogwarts, could only dream of being so lucky.

All was well and good when the special dropped on New Year’s Day, until eagle-eyed Potterheads noticed a somewhat embarrassing flaw; a picture of Emma Roberts had been used in-place of an image of Emma Watson.

In case you’re out of the loop, Emma Watson portrayed Hermione Granger for all eight of the Harry Potter films, while Emma Roberts has starred in American Horror Story, Scream Queens and Scream 4.

We get it, they have a lot in common, but hoo boy, Potterheads are a fandom you don’t want to mess with.

Reaching out to Entertainment Weekly, the producers congratulated fans for noticing the blunder.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. [The] new version [will be] up shortly,” the statement reads.

Thankfully for them, neither of the Emmas have commented on the mistake, so all’s well that ends well?

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is now streaming on Binge.

