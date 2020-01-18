Harry And Meghan Will Give Up Their Royal Titles After New Decision By The Queen

The fate of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been revealed via statements from Her Majesty The Queen and Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan will stop using their "his royal highness" and "her royal highness" titles, and will no longer make public appearances as representatives of the Queen. They will not receive any further public funds.

The couple will also pay back the millions of pounds of public money which were spent renovating Frogmore Cottage. This will remain their home in the UK.

They will still keep their private patronages and charities which they have established.

In a statement The Queen expressed her thoughts on the matter.

She said, "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

"It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

And a statement from Buckingham Palace explained the changes that would take place in this new era for the Sussexes.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.

"Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.

"This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020."

