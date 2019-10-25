Harmonee House a much needed Safe Space

A local Esperance group is helping men to find strength and reach out for mental health and wellbeing support.

Harmonee House Mens Group have met every fortnight since July for a meal, to learn from guest speakers, partake in workshops, anf share their personal issues without judgement. They are aiming to carve a safe space for men to navigate the pressures of like.

Troy Gillis is a community support worker and is the group organiser, and said there was an overwhelming call for a program tailored to local men.

"The aim of the group is to break learned behaviour and say that it is ok for men to show emotion, that men do cry, and that you are not alone", said Gillis.

"It is not a weakness, but courage and strength that lets us admit we aren't coping. . . . we've got to acknowledge that everyone has different capacities to deal with those situational distresses, but we just never know and we can never judge anyone"

For questions about the group, support or to get involved contact Troy Gillis at the Bay of Isles Community Outreach office on 9072 1072

For confidential information, advice and support, call Beyond Blue 24/7 on 1300 224 636. In a crisis situation, call Lifeline on 13 11 14