Happy 2020: Justin Bieber Has Shared Release Dates For New Music 

How’s this for a welcome to 2020?

Justin Bieber arrived on the scene in late 2009 and now, ten years later, he plans on ending 2019 with just as big of a bang!

Taking to social media, Justin revealed that something big will be happening on the following dates: "December 31 noon ... January 3... January 4 noon ... #2020”

He has also posted this image multiple times:

So what does this mean?

Well, what we do know is that on January 3rd, the Biebs will be dropping a new song titled ‘Yummy’.

As for December 31st and January 4th, we can only speculate!

On the 25th, Justin revealed he will be releasing not only new music in the new year, but an American tour and a new documentary-series!

Perhaps we will be treated to a new song on the 31st (in the US… which is tomorrow for us due to the time difference) and the docu-series on the 4th?!

It’s going to be a big year for Justin and his Beliebers!

