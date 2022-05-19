Hanson Announce They're Touring Australia!

They're known for creating one of the catchiest songs of all time and now Hanson has announced they are set to bring their Red, Green, Blue World Tour to Australia!

Known for their 1997 international smash hit ‘MMMBop’ and in celebration of 30 years performing together as Hanson, brothers Isaac Hanson (guitar, vocals, bass, piano), Taylor Hanson (keyboards, vocals, percussion), and Zac Hanson (drums, vocals, piano) will tour Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne!

Hanson will play The Astor Theatre (WA) on Sunday 6 November, Enmore Theatre (NSW) on Wednesday 9 November, Hindley Street Music Hall (SA) on Saturday 12 November, The Fortitude Music Hall (QLD) on Monday 14 November, The Forum Melbourne on Wednesday 16 November and finally Powerstation (NZ) on Saturday 19 November.

“This tour is an exciting chance to reunite with our fans all over the world and celebrate three decades of music. We can’t wait to come together with fans across Australia and New Zealand, and share music live on stage once again,” said Taylor Hanson.

Frontier Members will gain access to presale tickets on Tuesday 24 May at 12noon local time, before the General public on sale on Thursday 26 May at 12noon local time. More information at frontiertouring.com/hanson.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!