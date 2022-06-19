Hamish Blake Reveals The Reason He Didn't Think He'd Win The Gold Logie

There was some tough competition when it came to the stars vying for the gold Logie at last night's TV Week Logie Awards but in our minds it was a no-brainer that our own Hamish Blake would pick up the award.

When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with Hamish though, he revealed why he didn't think he'd win.

We actually would love to see MORE of Hamish on our TVs! How do we make that happen?

