Halsey Reveals They've Been Diagnosed With Multiple Health Conditions

Halsey has revealed they've been diagnosed with multiple health conditions in videos posted to Instagram Stories.

The 'Without Me' singer spoke about how their health has changed since pregnancy and giving birth.

"I started getting really, really, really, sick. I was hospitalised for anaphylaxis a few times and I had some other stuff going on."

They revealed they had been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

"I’ve been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease. And I know I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis," Halsey said.

The star concluded that they're on a treatment plan right now and they're currently in rehearsals for upcoming tour, Love and Power.

"I'm really excited and I'm really confident that I'll be able to do it in a way that's healthy where I can perform my best for all of you," Halsey said.

We're wishing Halsey all the best during their treatment!

Big Brother's Josh Drops Bombshell He Got Sam On The Show In A Secret Deal!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android