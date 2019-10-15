Halsey Confirmed To Perform At This Year's ARIA Awards

In some epic news this morning, superstar singer Halsey has confirmed that she will be jetsetting downunder to perform at the 2019 ARIA Awards!

Halsey is set to join an illustrious list of singers who have performed at the awards including One Direction and Rita Ora.

This year's awards are set to be hosted by the man of the year, Guy Sebastian - who is nominated for a slew of awards himself!

No doubt Halsey will treat us to a rendition of her hit 'Graveyard' and we hear she has a collaboration with country singer Kelsea Ballerini, who is married to Aussie singer Morgan Evans and MAY be in the country at the same time!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!