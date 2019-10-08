Halsey Calls On 'Euphoria' Star For Her Latest Film Clip

It's been called the most eye-opening and controversial TV show of 2019 and now the worlds of Halsey and Euphoria have collided in her new film clip for her song 'Graveyard'.

The video stars Sydney Sweeney who plays the character of Cassie in the TV show. We see the pair at a fair which is eerily similar to an episode of the shocking show.

This must be a dream come true for Halsey as she's made it clear she's a super fan of Euphoria.

