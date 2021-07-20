Halsey Announces Arrival Of First Child With Beautiful Name

Singer Halsey has been taking us on her pregnancy journey for the last nine months and has now welcomed her first child.

In a post on Instagram, Halsey said she had a 'rare and euphoric birth' and revealed she actually gave birth last week.

The baby has an equally rare name - Ender Ridley Aydin. Ender is a Turkish name meaning 'rare'.

Congrats to the new parents!

